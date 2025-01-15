ESD industry posts $5.1 billion in 3Q24 revenue

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 13.7%.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry reported significant revenue growth in Q3 2024," says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. "Product categories Computer-Aided Engineering and Services posted double-digit growth, with Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, and Semiconductor Intellectual Property also posting growth. Regionally, the Americas along with Europe, Middle East, and Africa reported double digit growth. The four-quarter moving average increased for all product categories and regions."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 62,417 people globally in Q3 2024, a 4.5% increase over the Q3 2023 headcount of 59,737, but down 1.2% compared to Q2 2024.

Revenue by product and application category – Q3 2024 YoY change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue jumped 16% to USD 1,922.2 million in Q3 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased by 14.5%.

Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 5.5% to USD 854.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 4.3%.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM) revenue rose 5.8% to USD 450.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 9.1%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 7% to USD 1,686.2 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 17.5%.

Services revenue rose 45.2% to USD 200.8 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 30.8%.

Revenue by region – Q3 2024 YoY change