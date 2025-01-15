Kyocera invests in Finland's TactoTek

In addition, Kyocera is advancing their haptics solution, HAPTIVITY, by in-molding their piezoceramic actuators within IMSE parts, to HAPTIVITY i.

The HAPTIVITY platform is designed to combine force sensing and tactile feedback to create intuitive and user-friendly experiences. Force sensing activates capacitive touch interfaces with intent, while tactile feedback confirms actions by feel. As a TactoTek licensee, Kyocera has integrated its components within IMSE human-machine interface (HMI) surfaces. The result is unique HMI solutions that are thin, light, and tactile.

“With HAPTIVITY i, Kyocera fulfills the intent of TactoTek’s licensing model—enabling our partners to combine IMSE technology with their own strengths to secure and extend their market position,” says Jussi Harvela, CEO at TactoTek, in a press release. “Kyocera’s significant investment in TactoTek’s current financing round reflects the market potential of IMSE technologies, including Kyocera’s current customers and prospects.”

TactoTek develops and validates IMSE technology that it licenses to an ecosystem of partners, including designers, manufacturers, integrators, and OEMs/brands who design, manufacture, and integrate IMSE into their product offerings.