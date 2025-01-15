Eaton wins contract to support NY CREATES’ new facility

Featuring a 50,000-square-foot cleanroom, the initiative will significantly expand the non-profit organisation’s capabilities by providing an environment to further the research, development and commercialisation of essential computer chip technology.

The project, expected to be complete in 2026, is partially funded by New York State, NY CREATES, its key industry partners and the USD 52 billion US CHIPS & Science Act.

“Semiconductors are the backbone of nearly every industry worldwide and their precise production relies heavily on dependable power,” says John Rhodes, president of Eaton’s electrical assemblies and residential solutions in the Americas, in a press release. “We are confident our power management solutions and software meet NY CREATES’ rigorous standards for power quality, reliability and efficiency while upholding the highest levels of safety.”

The project expands NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex to strengthen its fully integrated research, development, prototyping and workforce development ecosystem that provides technology acceleration for on-site corporate partners, including IBM, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, ASML and Lam Research, among others.

The new facility will also support next-generation nanotechnology research activities, including hands-on internships for students along with career opportunities, and will be home to the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, a flagship National Semiconductor Technology Center facility.

Eaton is supplying low- and medium-voltage switchgear to provide centralised control and protection for sensitive electronic devices across the new NanoFab Reflection building. Additionally, NY CREATES is applying Eaton’s Brightlayer electrical power monitoring system across its Albany NanoTech Complex to streamline facility management through visibility into energy systems.