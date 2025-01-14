Global semiconductor sales increase 20.7% YoY in November

“The global semiconductor market continued to grow substantially in November, hitting its highest-ever monthly sales total as month-to-month sales increased for the eighth consecutive month,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Year-to-year sales increased by more than 20% for the fourth consecutive month, driven by a 54.9% year-to-year sales increase into the Americas.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (54.9%), China (12.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (10.0%), and Japan (7.4%), but down in Europe (-5.7%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (4.4%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.5%), but were down in China (-0.1%), Europe (-0.7%), and Japan (-0.8%).