Orbotech Introduces Metrology-on-AOI Solution

Orbotech Ltd. announced the successful introduction of its new Metrology-on-AOI solution for flat panel display manufacturing. For the first time in the industry, highly accurate metrology is now available on the same system as automated optical inspection.

CD and overlay measurements, conducted as part of the metrology area, are a must in every TFT-array LCD fab to ensure proper panel dimensions. Also essential in the process is automated optical inspection (AOI) of the array at various process stages. Combining these capabilities into one system reduces the amount of equipment necessary in the line for savings on capital equipment expenditure, clean room space and maintenance costs, while enabling improved operational efficiency and quality control.



Orbotech's unique Metrology-on-AOI concept eliminates the time-consuming and less effective sampling method traditionally used for CD and overlay measurement. There is no need to wait for a sample glass panel from a batch in the production line to be taken to an off-line metrology system. These measurements can now be done on each and every glass panel in-line on the AOI system while the panel is being inspected for manufacturing defects. Results are immediate including data analysis that identifies process deviations and can alert the user in real-time whenever dimensions of any defined gate or source-drain line are out of limits.



“Following the implementation of this new concept in a few large LCD TV array fabrication facilities, we received excellent feedback from customers that our combination of metrology and AOI on one system allows them to ramp up their new manufacturing lines much faster than ever before, while reducing costs. Ramp up speed is as essential as operational savings for LCD panel makers", explained Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, Vice President of Business at Orbotech Display Asia Pacific. “We are very pleased to introduce yet another ground-breaking yield management solution that provides distinct and immediate production advantages for manufacturers as they strive to make profits in this highly competitive market."