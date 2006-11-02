SMT & Inspection | November 02, 2006
Orbotech Introduces Metrology-on-AOI Solution
Orbotech Ltd. announced the successful introduction of its new Metrology-on-AOI solution for flat panel display manufacturing. For the first time in the industry, highly accurate metrology is now available on the same system as automated optical inspection.
CD and overlay measurements, conducted as part of the metrology area, are a must in every TFT-array LCD fab to ensure proper panel dimensions. Also essential in the process is automated optical inspection (AOI) of the array at various process stages. Combining these capabilities into one system reduces the amount of equipment necessary in the line for savings on capital equipment expenditure, clean room space and maintenance costs, while enabling improved operational efficiency and quality control.
Orbotech's unique Metrology-on-AOI concept eliminates the time-consuming and less effective sampling method traditionally used for CD and overlay measurement. There is no need to wait for a sample glass panel from a batch in the production line to be taken to an off-line metrology system. These measurements can now be done on each and every glass panel in-line on the AOI system while the panel is being inspected for manufacturing defects. Results are immediate including data analysis that identifies process deviations and can alert the user in real-time whenever dimensions of any defined gate or source-drain line are out of limits.
“Following the implementation of this new concept in a few large LCD TV array fabrication facilities, we received excellent feedback from customers that our combination of metrology and AOI on one system allows them to ramp up their new manufacturing lines much faster than ever before, while reducing costs. Ramp up speed is as essential as operational savings for LCD panel makers", explained Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, Vice President of Business at Orbotech Display Asia Pacific. “We are very pleased to introduce yet another ground-breaking yield management solution that provides distinct and immediate production advantages for manufacturers as they strive to make profits in this highly competitive market."
Orbotech's unique Metrology-on-AOI concept eliminates the time-consuming and less effective sampling method traditionally used for CD and overlay measurement. There is no need to wait for a sample glass panel from a batch in the production line to be taken to an off-line metrology system. These measurements can now be done on each and every glass panel in-line on the AOI system while the panel is being inspected for manufacturing defects. Results are immediate including data analysis that identifies process deviations and can alert the user in real-time whenever dimensions of any defined gate or source-drain line are out of limits.
“Following the implementation of this new concept in a few large LCD TV array fabrication facilities, we received excellent feedback from customers that our combination of metrology and AOI on one system allows them to ramp up their new manufacturing lines much faster than ever before, while reducing costs. Ramp up speed is as essential as operational savings for LCD panel makers", explained Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, Vice President of Business at Orbotech Display Asia Pacific. “We are very pleased to introduce yet another ground-breaking yield management solution that provides distinct and immediate production advantages for manufacturers as they strive to make profits in this highly competitive market."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments