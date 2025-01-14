Taiwanese MSI teams up with Syrma SGS to make laptops in India

Through this strategic collaboration, Syrma SGS will assemble laptops for MSI at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility.

MSI and Syrma SGS are setting the stage for a phased approach to localise manufacturing for MSI in India through this alliance, starting with the assembly of laptops.

“India has always been a key market for MSI, and as we continue to expand our presence here, it’s important for our products to remain globally competitive while being locally produced. With this vision, our partnership with Syrma SGS marks a significant step forward in our ‘Make in India’ initiative, bringing our fan-favourite laptops closer to Indian consumers. Syrma SGS’s proven expertise in high-quality, scalable manufacturing makes them the ideal partner to help us meet the growing demand for MSI products in India,” says John Hung, India NB General Manager from MSI in a press release.

Satendra Singh, CEO, Syrma SGS Technology Limited, says that being MSI’s Indian manufacturing partner not only bolsters the company's IT hardware manufacturing portfolio but also underscores the company's ability to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the needs of global players such as MSI.

“Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge, locally produced laptops to Indian consumers while setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the industry,” Satendra Singh adds.

https://x.com/AshwiniVaishnaw/status/1877719453317644333



