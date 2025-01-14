© Kitron via Twitter
Kitron receives order from Thales Norway
EMS provider Kitron says it has received an order with a value of NOK 46 million (EUR 3.9 million) from Thales Norway.
Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026 and continue through the second quarter of the year.
“This order is strategically important for Kitron. It strengthens our cooperation with Thales and contributes to securing our position in the defence sector,” says Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway in a press release.