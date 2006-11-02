DEK partners with vision specialists

DEK has stepped up its collaboration with industry-leading vision specialists following the completion of a recent and successful Solder Paste Inspection development project.

The collaborative project integrated DEK paste printer event data with post print inspection and SPC reports from the Solder Paste Inspection system. Combining these different perspectives of process data metrics enables equipment users to pinpoint paste-related printing issues in real-time. It also permits critical print parameters to be optimised to improve process reliability and operating efficiency.



By working with leading Solder Paste Inspection specialists Orbotech, CyberOptics and Koh Young, DEK plans to deploy further enabling technologies and process improvements that deliver increased of measurement accuracy for long term print quality control.



Strengthened by these endeavours, DEK's machine-vision collaboration projects continue to add value for end users of SMT assembly equipment. By providing operators with enhanced visibility, recent projects have shown that equipment users can interpret data in real time more readily, and make decisions faster, to maintain or improve overall process consistency.