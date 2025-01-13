TSMC's Arizona facility has started 4nm production

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo confirmed the news, hailing it as a milestone for the departing Biden administration, which has focused hard on improving domestic semiconductor production.

She said in a statement: “For the first time ever in our country’s history, we are making leading edge 4-nanometer chips on American soil (by) American workers — on par in yield and quality with Taiwan. That’s a big deal — never been done before, never in our history, and lots of people said it couldn’t happen.”

The US Congress created a USD 52.7 billion semiconductor subsidy programme in 2022. Last November last year, the government's commerce department agreed a USD 6.6 billion grant to TSMC’s manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. This is in addition to up to USD 5 billion in low-cost government loans.

This support encouraged TSMC to expand its planned investment by USD 25 billion to USD 65 billion and add a third Arizona fab by 2030. The firm has also committed to produce advanced 2-nanometer technology at its second Arizona fab, which is expected to begin production in 2028.