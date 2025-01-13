Indichip Semiconductors to build $1.4 billion SiC facility

The participants describe the project as 'India's first private semiconductor manufacturing facility'. They say the Silicon Carbide (SiC) plant will launch with a production capacity of 10,000 wafers per month, rising to 50,000 wafers per month within two to three years.

The agreement was brokered by the government of Andhra Pradesh, along with representatives of Indichip and its Japanese partner Yitoa Micro Technology Ltd. It's a big win for Andhra Pradesh, which launched a semiconductor policy in November 2024 to promote the state as a hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

TG Bharath, Industries Minister for the Andhra Pradesh administration confirmed in a posting on X that the MoU was worth Rs14,000 crore (USD 1.4 billion) and that the site would be located at the Orvakal Industrial Park in Kurnool district.