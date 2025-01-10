Imec’s breakthrough in nano-ridge lasers on 300 mm wafers

Silicon photonics has long been seen as a key enabler for applications such as data centers, high-performance computing, and advanced sensing. However, integrating III-V materials like GaAs (gallium arsenide) with silicon substrates has posed significant technical challenges. Imec’s demonstration is the first to achieve wafer-scale fabrication of nano-ridge lasers that are electrically pumped, marking a leap forward in overcoming these hurdles.

Key achievements:

Imec’s key achievements include the successful demonstration of nano-ridge lasers on 300 mm silicon wafers, a standard size in the semiconductor industry, ensuring compatibility with existing manufacturing processes. Additionally, the lasers are electrically pumped, a critical feature for real-world applications, moving beyond passive components. This breakthrough on 300 mm wafers also enhances the scalability of the technology, bringing it closer to industrial adoption.

The technology behind the breakthrough

Imec utilized nano-ridge engineering (NRE) to integrate GaAs-based nano-ridges with silicon. This approach minimizes the lattice mismatch between silicon and III-V materials, a common challenge in such integrations. The institute’s advanced fabrication techniques ensured that the lasers operate efficiently and reliably under electrical pumping conditions.

Applications and future potential

This development holds immense potential for a variety of applications:

Data communication : High-speed, low-power optical interconnects for data centers.

: High-speed, low-power optical interconnects for data centers. Sensing and imaging : Advanced sensors for healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications.

: Advanced sensors for healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications. Integrated photonics: Compact and efficient photonic circuits that can be co-packaged with electronic chips.

“This milestone is the result of years of dedicated research and development at Imec. By demonstrating electrically pumped nano-ridge lasers on 300 mm silicon wafers, we are paving the way for scalable silicon photonics solutions,” said An Steegen, Chief Technology Officer at Imec.

What’s next?

Imec is now working on optimizing the performance of these lasers and exploring their integration into fully functional photonic-electronic systems. According to Pascal Verheyen, Senior Fellow and Program Director at Imec, the institute will continue its collaboration with industry partners to ensure this technology is ready for commercial deployment.