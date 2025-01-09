Advantest invests in Technoprobe and FormFactor

Advantest continues to say that it is in discussions with – and will continue to evaluate investments in – additional probe card manufacturers as well as other critical semiconductor-industry supply chain companies.

Regarding the Technoprobe investment, Advantest acquired 2.5% of Technoprobe's outstanding primary shares from T-Plus S.p.A., Technoprobe's controlling shareholder, in an off-market transaction. Advantest will separately purchase a small minority equity position directly from FormFactor, although the amount has not been disclosed.

As part of both investments, Advantest has formed strategic partnerships with each company that involve technology and PCB manufacturing collaboration. Advantest will however not be taking board seats or have any governance role at either FormFactor or Technoprobe.