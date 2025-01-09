Compeq opens new PCB manufacturing plant in Thailand

The production lines at the new factory, located in the Asia Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province, are already operational.

Compeq received approval for investment promotion from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) in December 2023 and has constructed a large facility covering 17.9 hectares. The construction and installation of machinery were completed in about one year, and production officially began in December 2024.

Compeq (Thailand)'s factory focuses on manufacturing Multilayer Printed Circuit Boards. The first phase of the investment project will immediately employ approximately 600 Thai workers, with plans to expand employment to over 1,500 next year, according to a press release from BOI.