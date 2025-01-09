SP Manufacturing expands with new Malaysia plant

The Senai facility, which opened in October, will enhance the company's operational resilience to meet growing customer demands in medical devices, industrial machinery, and automotive electronics.

"This facility reflects our commitment to serving our global customers while participating in a key location of the global supply chain network," says Jackson Tan, Global Business Development Director of SP Manufacturing, in a press release.

The plant's capabilities include cable harness assembly, PCB assembly, and box-build solutions. The Senai facility is equipped with comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, including functional testing, In-circuit testing and automated optical inspection (AOI), cleaning processes, rapid prototyping and assembly processes.

In a parallel move, SPM also acquired the Asian operations of the Ideal Jacobs Corporation, known for its human-machine interface, printed electronics and die-cut solutions. The move will expand SPM's engineering capabilities and provide access to a diversified client portfolio, including big names in the medical, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications sectors.