Test & Measurement | November 02, 2006
Anritsu puts its investments where the development is
Many people fear an increasing move out of investments and companies from the Western Europe to the low cost regions. Anritsu is though one company that is swimming upstreams. Anritsu is investing where the decisions are made and where the research and development is located and that is not in Asia but in the UK, Sweden, Germany and Finland, for instance.
Test- and Measurement company Anritsu has 750 employees in the EMEA region and last year had a turnover of 622 million euro, an increase from 2004's 573 million euro. 240 employees are based in the Nordic and that is where Anritsu is investing heavily right now. The investments are made near the Research and Development operations and at the moment the technologies hsdpa and hsupa are the ones in focus. Next generation's 3G, the 3.9G or LTE is expected to be the next big step for Anritsu's investments.
There is no secret that Anritsu wants to follow the larger telecom providers close behind.
"If you want to be in the communications market you'd better be aware of what Ericsson is up to since Ericsson is so totally dominating", said Anritsu's Director of EMEA Strategy and sales manager Jonathan Borrill.
From left: Jonathan Borrill(Director EMEA Strategy and sales manager), Jim Bowes(Assistant General Manager), Gerhald Ostheimer(General Manager), Ragnar Lindholm(Country Manager SE/DK/NO)
Even though Anritsu wants to follow the larger telecom providers Anritsu also has to be one step ahead. To be able to offer a complete test solution to its customers Anritsu has to design both the network and the handset terminal to be able to test the technology.
"If you want to design a network then how will you be able to test it without any subscribers or handsets?", said Jim Bowes, General Manager Gerhald Ostheimer's right hand.
Anritsu participating with its customer from the very beginning in the design work to be able to give inputs to the customer in order to ensure the best testability of the product. Anritsu then follows the product from the beginning to the very end when the product is put on the market.
Anritsu increased its turnover by 38% between 2004 and 2005 and this year the company is expecting further double-digit growth.
Anritsu realises that the market isn't growing as fast as wanted so therefore the company aims at increasing its market share in growing regions such as Europe, America and Midle East. Even Africa is interesting in the future.
There is no secret that Anritsu wants to follow the larger telecom providers close behind.
"If you want to be in the communications market you'd better be aware of what Ericsson is up to since Ericsson is so totally dominating", said Anritsu's Director of EMEA Strategy and sales manager Jonathan Borrill.
From left: Jonathan Borrill(Director EMEA Strategy and sales manager), Jim Bowes(Assistant General Manager), Gerhald Ostheimer(General Manager), Ragnar Lindholm(Country Manager SE/DK/NO)
Even though Anritsu wants to follow the larger telecom providers Anritsu also has to be one step ahead. To be able to offer a complete test solution to its customers Anritsu has to design both the network and the handset terminal to be able to test the technology.
"If you want to design a network then how will you be able to test it without any subscribers or handsets?", said Jim Bowes, General Manager Gerhald Ostheimer's right hand.
Anritsu participating with its customer from the very beginning in the design work to be able to give inputs to the customer in order to ensure the best testability of the product. Anritsu then follows the product from the beginning to the very end when the product is put on the market.
Anritsu increased its turnover by 38% between 2004 and 2005 and this year the company is expecting further double-digit growth.
Anritsu realises that the market isn't growing as fast as wanted so therefore the company aims at increasing its market share in growing regions such as Europe, America and Midle East. Even Africa is interesting in the future.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments