Anritsu puts its investments where the development is

Many people fear an increasing move out of investments and companies from the Western Europe to the low cost regions. Anritsu is though one company that is swimming upstreams. Anritsu is investing where the decisions are made and where the research and development is located and that is not in Asia but in the UK, Sweden, Germany and Finland, for instance.

Test- and Measurement company Anritsu has 750 employees in the EMEA region and last year had a turnover of 622 million euro, an increase from 2004's 573 million euro. 240 employees are based in the Nordic and that is where Anritsu is investing heavily right now. The investments are made near the Research and Development operations and at the moment the technologies hsdpa and hsupa are the ones in focus. Next generation's 3G, the 3.9G or LTE is expected to be the next big step for Anritsu's investments.There is no secret that Anritsu wants to follow the larger telecom providers close behind."If you want to be in the communications market you'd better be aware of what Ericsson is up to since Ericsson is so totally dominating", said Anritsu's Director of EMEA Strategy and sales manager Jonathan Borrill.Even though Anritsu wants to follow the larger telecom providers Anritsu also has to be one step ahead. To be able to offer a complete test solution to its customers Anritsu has to design both the network and the handset terminal to be able to test the technology."If you want to design a network then how will you be able to test it without any subscribers or handsets?", said Jim Bowes, General Manager Gerhald Ostheimer's right hand.Anritsu participating with its customer from the very beginning in the design work to be able to give inputs to the customer in order to ensure the best testability of the product. Anritsu then follows the product from the beginning to the very end when the product is put on the market.Anritsu increased its turnover by 38% between 2004 and 2005 and this year the company is expecting further double-digit growth.Anritsu realises that the market isn't growing as fast as wanted so therefore the company aims at increasing its market share in growing regions such as Europe, America and Midle East. Even Africa is interesting in the future.