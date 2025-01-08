CN Rood expands partnership with Tektronix

CN Rood represents Tektronix in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Sweden and will now use its network and local presence to serve customers in these additional regions.

With years of experience as NI (National Instruments) distributor in Denmark, Norway and Finland, CN Rood has built a robust network and deep industry knowledge in these countries.

"We are very proud that Tektronix has entrusted us with expanding their reach in the Nordic region," says Benny Polleunis, CEO at CN Rood, in a press release. "Our local teams in Denmark, Norway and Finland are well prepared to offer the same high-quality service that customers in the BeNeLux region and Sweden are used to."

CN Rood's in-house service capabilities include repair and calibration of Tektronix equipment. In addition to Tektronix equipment, CN Rood will also start selling Tektronix brands Keithley and EA Elektro-Automatik – which was recently acquired. This also makes CN Rood a distributor for DC power supplies, DC electronic loads and battery testers in the Benelux and all Nordic countries.