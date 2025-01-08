Xindeco IoT inaugurates RFID manufacturing plant in Malaysia

The new facility, spanning 30,000 square feet, is located in the Arab Malaysian Industrial Park. The plant combines advanced automation systems with precision manufacturing capabilities to produce both standard and customised RFID solutions – with a capacity to produce up to one billion RFID tags annually, a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads.

“This factory is a testament to our dedication to advancing RFID technology and supporting the industrial development of Malaysia,” said Ms. Abby Wu, General Manager of Xindeco IoT Malaysia, during the inauguration. “We are grateful for the support of the Malaysian Government, our partners, and employees who have made this vision a reality. Together, we look forward to shaping a future driven by innovation, sustainability, and growth.”

While the press release highlights the facility’s capabilities and its importance for Xindeco IoT’s operations in the ASEAN region, it does not provide details about the size of the investment or the number of employees at the new plant.