The company says firefighters responded to the incident, extinguishing the fire and ensuring follow-up safety measures were implemented. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by firefighting authorities.

The company confirmed that fire insurance is in place to cover damages. To mitigate any potential disruption to customers, Zhen Ding’s other factories have initiated backup production to support ongoing orders from the affected facility. Based on an initial assessment, the incident is expected to have a limited impact on overall operations and finances, though the final extent of losses is still being evaluated.

Zhen Ding states in a press release that it will strengthen its safety maintenance systems at the factory in the future.