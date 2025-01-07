Cicor completes its acquisition of Profectus GmbH

Profectus GmbH, is a service provider for the development and manufacturing of electronic modules and systems. Its customers include medium-sized companies and corporations, mainly in the industrial electronics and medical technology sectors.

The acquisition of Profectus is described as a "perfect next step in Cicor's growth strategy in Germany", Europe's largest electronics market.

Profectus GmbH employs around 90 people and generated sales of around EUR 25 million in the last financial year ending 30 September 2024, with an operating margin at the level of the Cicor Group.

Cicor will continue to operate the Profectus site in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), unchanged and with the existing staff.