Rumors: iPhone with camera sensors from Samsung

For a long time, Apple has consistently used Sony's camera sensor. But recently rumors have begun to spread that this may soon change.

As early as last year, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst specializing in Apple, stated that with the iPhone 18 (which is scheduled for release in 2026), Sony's camera sensor design may change.

Now another leak has emerged that India Today believes may confirm this suspicion. According to the latest information, Samsung is said to be developing a 3-layer camera sensor for Apple, which would boost camera performance in the latest iPhones.

As the author of this leak, India Today points to a someone named @Jukanlosreve, who announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Samsung will replace Sony's camera sensors. He revealed that Samsung is currently working on a 3-layer image sensor for Apple.

According to these reports, Samsung is said to be planning a three-layer processor configuration, arranged opposite the sensor. As for the PD-TR-Logic configuration, it refers to the following layers: Photodiode Layer (PD), Transfer Layer (TR) and Logic Layer.

The photodiode layer initially captures light, while the transfer layer is responsible for noise reduction. It is this aspect that would be new to Samsung's sensor. As for the Logic layer, it is the one that would take care of the iPhone's computational photography.

Kuo was also of a similar opinion, saying that Samsung is expected to make at least one of the sensors for the iPhone 18 in 2026.

"Samsung is expected to begin shipping 1/2.6-inch 48MP ultra-wide CMOS image sensors (CIS) to Apple for iPhones as early as 2026, breaking Sony’s years-long monopoly on supplying CIS to Apple. To this end, Samsung has established a dedicated team to serve Apple” - stated analyst Ming-Chi Kuo specializing in Apple quoted by India Today.

What do rumors say about the new iPhone 18?

Recent rumors state that Apple is aiming to introduce a bezel-less display for at least one model in the iPhone 18 series.

Such a move would mean that the entire front of the phone would have a smooth, continuous display with no visible bezels or edges. Steps toward a bezel-less phone, Apple took with the iPhone X in 2017. Since then, however, progress has not been very impressive. Rather, it has been slow. Admittedly, the size of the bezels has been minimized, but there has been no success in getting them completely removed.

Other rumors, however, suggest that the iPhone 18 series would be the one that would be the first to enter the world of foldable phones.

It is expected that the iPhone 18 should debut in 2026, but no official confirmation of this date has been made so far.