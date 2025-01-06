Polish company implements industrial UPD technology in China

XTPL sees the order as an important milestone in its strategy. The Poland-based company has ambitions to reach 100 million PLN in revenue (24 million USD) by 2026. The completion of the order marks the beginning of several years of cooperation with the Chinese partner.

XTPL is currently pursuing nine projects aimed at industrial deployment of its technology, with the potential to reach 400 million PLN (96 million USD) in average annual revenue, provided all projects are successfully validated and fully implemented.

The ordering party is Yi Xin Technology, XTPL's distributor in the Chinese market. The final recipient of the technology will be a leading Chinese manufacturer of FPD display machinery, whose identity remains anonymous.

In the first half of 2025, XTPL will deliver six UPD modules to be integrated into industrial equipment, which will go into the production lines of a leading anonymous display manufacturer in China.

“The ordering of the first batch of UPD (Ultra Precise-Dispensing) modules for use on the industrial production line of a leading manufacturer of advanced electronics opens a whole new chapter in XTPL's development. After developing a breakthrough technology and then positively verifying the business potential through the commercialization of the Delta Printing System line as its demonstrator, we have a broad pipeline of projects built and being evaluated by global players for industrial use. Today we are reaching that most important stage in the Company's history – industrial deployment - for a project in China. This marks the beginning of a long-lasting and promising cooperation in the first industrial application of XTPL technology.” – Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A., commented.

UPD technology allows precise application of materials down to 1 micrometer in size to a variety of substrates, such as PCBs, flexible surfaces or three-dimensional structures. XTPL's solution is distinguished by its ability to work with materials with a wide range of viscosities, giving it an advantage over traditional methods of manufacturing advanced electronics. Applications for the technology include semiconductors, displays, advanced integrated circuits and biosensors, among others.