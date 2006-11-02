World's smallest flash LED driver put on market

National Semiconductor Corporation has introduced the world's smallest fully integrated flash light-emitting diode (LED) driver. The LM2754, featuring low input noise, adjustable output power control and automatic LED shutdown, delivers up to an 800 mA load in handheld applications.

Many of today's cellular phones feature built-in digital cameras capable of both high-resolution still and video images. Gains in camera technologies have created the need for a high-power white-light source for camera use indoors or in dim ambient light. White LEDs, already popular for backlighting color displays, have emerged as the flash light source in camera phones. National's LM2754

charge-pump-based, high current, flash LED driver boasts a unique circuit design that enables several exclusive system-level features, such as reduced noise spikes on the input and adjustable output power control to prevent battery drain. The LM2754 also features automatic LED shutdown to avoid excessive heat from the LED if it stays on longer than it should. In addition, National's LM2754 can effectively drive one, two, three or four LEDs at the same time. This makes the LM2754 well-suited for both multiple- and single-die flash LED technologies in cell phone cameras.