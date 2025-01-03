Europe should increase support for semiconductor manufacturing

According to the expert, even with a moderate increase in production, this share could even fall slightly to 7.9 percent by 2045. The migration of production capacity, for example, could contribute to this decline. In his opinion, more needs to be done.

Stable regional supply chains are needed to avoid disproportionate and one-sided dependencies, Urschitz pointed out. Additional capacity would have to be built locally through state subsidies.

However, research, development, chip design, PCB manufacturing and services are also needed. If the state does not support particularly capital-intensive projects, localization decisions will be made in favor of other regions, he warns in an interview with dpa.

The EU passed the EU Chips Act last year. In addition to the 20 percent target, it provides for total public investment in the area of about 43 billion euros. According to ZVEI, this level of funding must be increased.