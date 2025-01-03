Norway confidently displaces non-electric cars

Norwey, oil-producing country, penalises petrol and diesel cars with high taxes. At the same time Norway exempting EVs from import and value-added taxes. This is the way to make them more attractive, although some levies were reintroduced in 2023.

According to experts, this strategy has worked because it has been consistent over time, maintained by governments of various political persuasion, experts said.

This is also evidenced by the latest statistics on electric car sales in Norway in 2024: nine out of ten new cars sold in Norway last year were powered by battery only. These data placing the country within reach of its target of only adding cars that are electric on the road by 2025.

As it shows in report published by Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), fully electric vehicles accounted for 88.9% of new cars sold in 2024, up from 82.4% in 2023.