Micron to invest $2.17 billion in Virginia facility

The project is expected to create 340 new jobs as part of a modernization of Macron’s existing facility in Manassas. The project will enable the unit to produce “state-of-the-present DRAM memories” to “address future demand” in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial, the company said.

“As the only US-based manufacturer of memory, Micron is uniquely positioned to bring state-of-the-present memory manufacturing to the US, strengthening the country’s technology leadership and fostering advanced innovation,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Micron’s investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, supported by the bipartisan CHIPS Act and the incentives offered by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Manassas, will help drive economic growth and ensure that the US remains at the forefront of technological advancements.”

“For more than two decades, Micron has demonstrated that Virginia’s skilled workforce, strategic location, and pro-business climate create an ideal environment for innovation,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “This expansion strengthens America’s supply chain security while bringing hundreds of new jobs in one of the world’s most critical industries.”