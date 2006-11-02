China LCD-TV Shipments to Surpass 20 Million Units by 2010

China's LCD-TV market is poised for tremendous growth during the next four years, with a whopping 49 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) expected during the period from 2005 to 2010, according to iSuppli Corp.

China's LCD-TV shipments are predicted to increase to more than 20 million units in 2010, up from a mere 1.4 million units in 2005. This dramatic increase in unit shipments will be reflected in revenue, with the Chinese LCD-TV market growing to $12.8 billion in 2010, rising at a CAGR of 59.4 percent from $1.3 billion in 2005.



The table below and attached presents iSuppli's forecast for China's LCD-TV unit shipments, revenues and Average Selling Prices (ASPs).



The 30-inch and larger sized sets are enjoying the fastest growth rate of all LCD-TVs in China due to customers' preference for large-sized televisions and the declining prices of these products. This price decline will continue as sixth- and seventh-generation LCD fabs reach full production. As the 30-inch and larger sets continue to become more affordable, their unit shipments will rise to account for more than 80 percent of China's LCD-TV market by 2010, iSuppli predicts.



"With eighth-generation LCD fabs going into operation, LCD-TVs will compete with plasma and microdisplay rear-projection sets in the 50-inch and greater size range in China in the near future," said Kathleen Zhang, China Industry Analyst at iSuppli.



With their unit shipments increasing and their higher ASPs compared to similar-sized Cathode Ray Tube (CRT)-based televisions, LCD-TVs will account for 56 percent of China's overall television revenue by 2007. LCD-TV unit shipments in China will match those of CRTs by 2010, attracting more OEM commitments and interest from retailers.



While OEMs and retailers are heavily promoting LCD-TVs, the same cannot be said for Plasma Display Panel (PDP) televisions. Chinese OEMs appear to be far less interested in developing the market for PDP televisions. Furthermore, insufficient PDP supplies are discouraging OEMs from

endorsing the technology.



Another factor working against PDP televisions is that they are expected to suffer sharp price declines during the 2006 to 2010 timeframe, making it exceedingly difficult for plasma television makers to generate profits. Despite this, iSuppli predicts PDP televisions still will grow to 2 million units by 2010, generating a CAGR of 30 percent from 546,000 units in 2005.



