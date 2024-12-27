Silectric Semiconductor to invest $400 million in Karnataka

Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd will invest INR 34.3 billion (around USD 400 million) in an electronics manufacturing cluster in Mysuru, the Karnataka government announced.

The cluster at Kochanahalli (Mysuru), said to be Karnataka’s first such project, is expected to create 460 jobs in the southern Indian state.

Tamil Nadu-based Silectric Semiconductor is promoted by Zoho Corporation cofounder Radha Vembu. Silectric is fully owned by Zoho Corporation.

“The first semiconductor project in the electronics manufacturing cluster at Kochanahalli, Mysuru, is a major milestone for the state,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

The initial focus will be on setting up the operation footprint in the manufacturing of silicon carbide from manufacturing ingots to the packaging stage of modules/single packages such as the manufacturing of MOSFETS (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors), according to a report by The Economic Times. The target product manufacturing will incorporate an ATMP facility to complete the end-to-end production process, the company’s proposal to the state government said.

The state government had earmarked 234 acres of land at Kochanahalli for the electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) and semiconductor units. Karnataka is also planning to roll out a new Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policy.

In addition to the Kochanahalli cluster, the Karnataka government has identified 901 acres of land across four industrial clusters to support the semiconductor industry. These include 224.5 acres in Hubballi near Belur-Kotur, 245.67 acres in Kochanahalli in Mysuru, 218.20 acres in Vasanthanarasapura Industrial Area in Tumakuru, and 213.14 acres in Hosahalli in Bengaluru Rural.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil urged the central government to offer better incentives to companies to open up semiconductor units in the southern state.