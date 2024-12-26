Lico Materials opens battery recycling plant in Bengaluru

Indian recycling startup Lico Materials has opened a battery recycling facility in Bengaluru and has pledged a ₹2.5 billion (around USD 29 million) investment in a downstream hydrometallurgy plant over the next two to three years.

The new plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka boasts a 4 GWh per annum in-feed capacity, crucial for stabilizing the supply of vital battery components amid India’s push for 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030, the company said.

The facility’s output is set to increase to 10 GWh within the next 3-4 years as Lico aims to support the booming EV industry, projected to grow by 250%, and the energy storage market, forecast to hit 42GW by 2032. Recycling used batteries will play an essential role in salvaging critical minerals, reinforcing the battery circular economy.

“The new facility marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine lithium-ion battery recycling and repurposing in India,” said Gaurav Dolwani, CEO of Lico Materials. “As we scale up our operations, we aim to bridge the gap in the supply chain for critical battery materials, reduce dependence on imports, and contribute to India’s clean energy transition.”

The zero-liquid-discharge facility can recycle and repurpose 17,500 metric tonnes of battery.