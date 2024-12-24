Emeren, Arpinge close final 162 MW BESS portfolio

Emeren Group Ltd, a solar project developer, owner, and operator, has announced the closing of the second round of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) portfolio under the Development Service Agreement (DSA) with Arpinge, a permanent capital vehicle focused on sustainable infrastructure in Italy.

This round includes two standalone BESS projects located in Sicily, Italy, with a total capacity of 162 MW or approximately 1.4 GWh, according to a media release.

With this addition, the portfolio now totals 462 MW, combining the newly announced 162 MW with the 300 MW tranche initially announced in November 2024. These projects collectively complete the portfolio under the DSA framework.

These projects are part of Emeren’s DSA portfolio, a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy.

The DSA structure enables Emeren to monetize its development expertise through partnerships with top-tier investors. As of September 30, Emeren has secured DSA contracts with nine partners, encompassing 28 projects totaling over 2.1 GW — 84% BESS and 16% PV. These agreements are projected to generate contracted revenue exceeding USD 69 million within the next 2-3 years, with an additional 2.0 GW of projects currently under negotiation.