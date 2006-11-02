HumiSeal Europe strengthens European R&D team

HumiSeal Europe, has announced the internal appointment of its former development chemist, Marie Kaing, to chief chemist.

The announcement comes as the company continues to focus its efforts on developing the European market and specifically vertical markets such as the automotive sector.



Marie joined HumiSeal three years ago when the company was known as Concoat. During this time, she has been responsible for various product developments such as the latest water-based coating 1H20AR3 and more recently UV40, the highly successful ultra-violet conformal coating

solution.



Marie started her new role as chief chemist in September this year and is now responsible for the continued research and development of HumiSeal products, maintaining the excellent technical customer support that HumiSeal prides itself upon as well as process optimisation and trial support.



Marie Kaing, chief chemist of HumiSeal Europe summed up her new role by saying:



"I am really excited by the new challenges that this roles brings, particularly in the customer-facing aspect. I am also looking forward to developing my existing skills to enable me to effectively help our customers. My new remit will also require me to spend more time in the field, working with our customers to ensure they get the same results from our products in practice, as I do in my laboratory".



Prior to joining HumiSeal, Marie graduated from The University of Nice in 2003 with an MSc in organic chemistry and is also fluent in English and French.



David Greenman, managing director for HumiSeal Europe commented:



"I am delighted that Marie has accepted this position and feel that she is an excellent candidate for the role. Her work with the company as a chemist has been invaluable and has helped position HumiSeal as a leading voice in the conformal coatings arena. It is great news for us and our customers, that Marie continues her progression within the company."