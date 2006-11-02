Material | November 02, 2006
HumiSeal Europe strengthens European R&D team
HumiSeal Europe, has announced the internal appointment of its former development chemist, Marie Kaing, to chief chemist.
The announcement comes as the company continues to focus its efforts on developing the European market and specifically vertical markets such as the automotive sector.
Marie joined HumiSeal three years ago when the company was known as Concoat. During this time, she has been responsible for various product developments such as the latest water-based coating 1H20AR3 and more recently UV40, the highly successful ultra-violet conformal coating
solution.
Marie started her new role as chief chemist in September this year and is now responsible for the continued research and development of HumiSeal products, maintaining the excellent technical customer support that HumiSeal prides itself upon as well as process optimisation and trial support.
Marie Kaing, chief chemist of HumiSeal Europe summed up her new role by saying:
"I am really excited by the new challenges that this roles brings, particularly in the customer-facing aspect. I am also looking forward to developing my existing skills to enable me to effectively help our customers. My new remit will also require me to spend more time in the field, working with our customers to ensure they get the same results from our products in practice, as I do in my laboratory".
Prior to joining HumiSeal, Marie graduated from The University of Nice in 2003 with an MSc in organic chemistry and is also fluent in English and French.
David Greenman, managing director for HumiSeal Europe commented:
"I am delighted that Marie has accepted this position and feel that she is an excellent candidate for the role. Her work with the company as a chemist has been invaluable and has helped position HumiSeal as a leading voice in the conformal coatings arena. It is great news for us and our customers, that Marie continues her progression within the company."
Marie joined HumiSeal three years ago when the company was known as Concoat. During this time, she has been responsible for various product developments such as the latest water-based coating 1H20AR3 and more recently UV40, the highly successful ultra-violet conformal coating
solution.
Marie started her new role as chief chemist in September this year and is now responsible for the continued research and development of HumiSeal products, maintaining the excellent technical customer support that HumiSeal prides itself upon as well as process optimisation and trial support.
Marie Kaing, chief chemist of HumiSeal Europe summed up her new role by saying:
"I am really excited by the new challenges that this roles brings, particularly in the customer-facing aspect. I am also looking forward to developing my existing skills to enable me to effectively help our customers. My new remit will also require me to spend more time in the field, working with our customers to ensure they get the same results from our products in practice, as I do in my laboratory".
Prior to joining HumiSeal, Marie graduated from The University of Nice in 2003 with an MSc in organic chemistry and is also fluent in English and French.
David Greenman, managing director for HumiSeal Europe commented:
"I am delighted that Marie has accepted this position and feel that she is an excellent candidate for the role. Her work with the company as a chemist has been invaluable and has helped position HumiSeal as a leading voice in the conformal coatings arena. It is great news for us and our customers, that Marie continues her progression within the company."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments