25 Years of growth, together with the electronics Industry

Henrik Björsell – Founder of © Evertiq

What began as a modest news service has since grown into a global media company, offering a comprehensive news network and hosting industry events like Evertiq Expo. Today, Evertiq is known for its in-depth coverage of topics ranging from cutting-edge technological innovations to shifts in the global supply chain.

"Reaching 25 years is a milestone we are incredibly proud of," says Henrik Björsell, founder of Evertiq. "It’s a testament to the industry’s need for our services and the strong, lasting relationships we’ve built with readers and customers alike."

A journey of success

Over the years, Evertiq has continuously evolved and expanded. Today, its news platform reaches a global audience, complemented by local news sites in Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Poland, France, Finland, and Spain.

In 2011, Evertiq hosted its first expo – then called TEC – in the city of ideas, Lund, Sweden. The concept was an immediate success and has since grown to include annual events in seven different European cities. Looking ahead, Evertiq plans to further expand its expo concept to even more locations worldwide.

Irma Björsell – CEO of © Evertiq

"Evertiq's strength has always been our ability to stay ahead of the curve, anticipating the industry’s needs," says Irma Björsell, CEO of Evertiq AB. "We strive to be a trusted news source and a reliable partner for companies and individuals navigating a rapidly changing industry. We look forward to continuing to deliver value for at least another 25 years.

For Evertiq, this is not just a milestone – it’s the beginning of something bigger.

Trace the story of Evertiq’s growth, from its humble origins to its current successes, as captured in this gallery.