In the signed agreement, the companies see possibility to aims to develop and enhance the performance of silicon anode materials for specialty electric automotive and mobility applications. There are no material terms or considerations as part of this JDA, emphasized in the press release.

NEO informed that under the terms of the JDA will supply its proprietary polymer-coated silicon anode materials to the JDA Partner for integration into their lithium-ion battery cells.

The parties anticipate that cooperation will proceed through a structured, multi-phase approach in which NEO’s silicon anodes will be modified and optimized according to the scale-up of battery cell sizes and formats. This systematic progression is designed to rigorously evaluate and enhance the silicon anode electrochemical performance within the JDA Partner’s proprietary cell architecture, highlights Canadian company established in 2006.

“This partnership represents our first joint development agreement and milestone with the downstream supply chain. By collaborating with this battery cell manufacturer, we aim to execute our silicon anode commercialization plans in a timely and efficient manner, thereby contributing to the advancement of electric mobility solutions. Moreover, NEO and JDA Partner intend to strengthen the North American battery supply chain, diversify the concentration of the supply chain, and reduce overall battery costs.” – says Spencer Huh, Director, President, & CEO of NEO, in press release.

Moreover, Canadian company is finalizing the land lease agreement with a Canadian municipality to pursue the construction and development of NEO’s North American Silicon Anode Plant. The North American battery supply chain is anticipated to become a rising powerhouse, with cell production exceeding 1.2 TWh annually by 2030 from 300 GWh in 2024.