Kitron to expand factory in Swedish Jönköping

After the expansion, Kitron will have approximately 14000 square meters available for production in Jönköping, writes the Norwegian company in a press release.

"The activity level is high at the Jönköping factory, and we see growth in relevant market sectors in the coming years. In order to handle the expected growth, we need more capacity, and the expansion is the answer to this need. I and the rest of the team really look forward to this process being completed," says Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden.