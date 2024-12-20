© Kitron
Kitron to expand factory in Swedish Jönköping
Hailing from the 1960's, the Norwegian Kitron informed about the expansion of the factory in Jönköping, in the south of Sweden. Thanks to the investment, the factory will get approximately 6000 square meters and will be completed during the second half of 2025.
After the expansion, Kitron will have approximately 14000 square meters available for production in Jönköping, writes the Norwegian company in a press release.
"The activity level is high at the Jönköping factory, and we see growth in relevant market sectors in the coming years. In order to handle the expected growth, we need more capacity, and the expansion is the answer to this need. I and the rest of the team really look forward to this process being completed," says Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden.