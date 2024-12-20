Gatema PCB with new printing equipment

Gatema PCB is a key entity of the Gatema Group. The company has been supplying top-quality printed circuit boards for more than 25 years, serving some 800 customers in 15 countries. Gatema PCB specializes in the express production of prototype PCBs, constantly investing in modern machinery, optimizing processes and developing production information systems. The latest proof of this is the purchase of three advanced printing machines.

The first of these is the Lauffer. It was purchased and installed in production to replace a 30-year press veteran that was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. The second new machine is the Monolam MLP 25M high-temperature press, which can press plates at temperatures up to 400ºC. The third new addition is the Optical Pinless Bonding 211/8, which made it possible to introduce a pinless pressing process.

The first week of familiarization with the new machines was followed by several weeks of test runs. All machines are now integrated into the standard production process. The new press center equipment was purchased at a total cost of €914,000.

The company reports that there has also been a significant increase in production capacity. Among other things, the new press center has a work queue that allows pressing through an entire shift without an operator present (“ghost shift”).