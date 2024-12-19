ICAPE expands in the UK by acquiring ALR Services

“We are delighted to integrate ALR Services, which gives us a footprint in the United Kingdom, a highly competitive market for PCB distribution players. As with all ICAPE Group acquisitions, we identified strong synergies and concrete cross-selling opportunities between our two organizations, which should translate into increased post-integration revenue. In addition, ALR Services' local teams serve a portfolio of 300 active customers, not addressed by the ICAPE Group, to whom they will now be able to offer the full range of services offered by our global platform,” says ICAPE Group CEO, Yann Duigou, in a press release.

ALR Services has been operating since 1995 and has positioned itself as a reference partner for printed circuit board distribution. With a portfolio of 300 EMS and OEM customers in the defense and –to a lesser extent – automotive industries, ALR Services Ltd. expects to achieve revenue of GBP 2.5 million in 2024, in other words over EUR 3 million.

Through this acquisition, ICAPE expands its business in the UK and ALR Services gains access to an enriched range of services and to the full purchasing power of the ICAPE Group.