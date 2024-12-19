Kitron secures $5M defense contract for U.S. Army

The order is for custom electronics for the U.S. Army and allied forces. Production will take place at Kitron’s U.S. facility in Windber, PA, and deliveries are expected to start in mid-2025.

"We are very pleased to announce this continued collaboration with our long-term partner supporting this important program. This announcement confirms Kitron’s previous communication about increased demand in the Defence and Aerospace market sector,” says Gary Tarallo, Managing Director for Kitron’s U.S. operations, in a press release. “Adding this program to an already impressive portfolio of Defense programs is great recognition for Kitron U.S.”