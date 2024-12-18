Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

Mycronic says the order value is in the range of USD 6-8 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

“With more than 60 received orders since the launch in October 2019, SLX continues gaining market presence. The modern SLX platform’s performance, productivity and reliability have paved the way for its success in the market”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.