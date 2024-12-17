Ventec expands with new PCB material facility in Thailand

The company is investing USD 17 million in the new facility – which will be built on 8.4 acres in the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate to the north of Bangkok in the Ayutthaya province – as Ventec expands its global manufacturing footprint beyond China and Taiwan.

This development follows Ventec's June 2023 announcement of plans to establish a new manufacturing base in Southeast Asia to diversify geographical risk and enhance support for growing customer demand.

“Now is the right time to invest in establishing an additional manufacturing presence in Thailand to support the expanding Southeast Asian electronics industry, which is experiencing significant growth across consumer, industrial, and automotive sectors. This new factory will enhance our supply chain security promise to our global PCB and OEM customer base as we plan to manufacture the complete portfolio of advanced high-reliability and high-performance materials,” says Jason Chung, CEO of Ventec International Group, in a press release.

Construction of the new facility is currently scheduled to start in the second quarter of next year, with full production slated to start during the first quarter of 2026. Ventec says in a press release that the facility will offer cutting-edge production capabilities across two phases, achieving a capacity of 150,000 sheets per month in phase 1.

Ventec says that it selected Thailand for its new manufacturing facility due to several factors. Establishing operations in Thailand diversifies geographical risk by expanding beyond existing hubs in China and Taiwan, strengthening supply chain stability. Thailand’s emergence as a leading PCB manufacturing hub outside of China makes it a strategic location, particularly as many of Ventec’s existing and potential customers are establishing or expanding their operations there.