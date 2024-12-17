Chinese DBG Technology to acquire France’s ALL Circuits

The deal, still in discussion and could result in the signing of a final agreement by spring 2025, would bring together DBG Technology’s Asian operations and ALL Circuits' European, North African, and North American footprint. In addition to manufacturing in China, DBG Technology has operations in India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, while ALL Circuits adds its capacity in France, Tunisia, and Mexico.

“We’re excited to have manufacturing in China for our customers that are selling products in China, as well as having a solid footprint elsewhere in Asia where demand is strong,” says Bruno Racault, President of ALL Circuits Group in a press release. “This along with our own sites in Europe, North Africa, and North America will deliver outstanding global manufacturing choices to our current and future customers.”

The partnership reflects a growing trend among companies to diversify their supply chains and reduce reliance on China as the world’s factory. While DBG Technology gains access to ALL Circuits’ expertise and market share in automotive electronics, ALL Circuits benefits from DBG’s strength in telecommunications and its access to emerging markets across Asia.

With the backing of design offices and complementing sector specialisations, the two companies will jointly operate more than 150 SMT lines. The combined resources are expected to open up new markets while strengthening existing ones.

Importantly, ALL Circuits will maintain operational independence and continue to operate under its existing name, with the current management team in place.