Avitec and Flextronics in manufacturing agreement

Avitec recently signed an agreement with EMS provider, Flextronics under which Flextronics will manufacture Avitec's radio- and telecom products.

The manufacturing will take place at the Flextronics SBS site in Karlskrona, Sweden. This agreement is aimed to increase Avitec's growth and strengthen their capability on the market. It also gives their customer solid benefits from overall performance criteria's such as quality and deliveries.



"We are the local partner with the global reach and our main goal is to creating value that increases customer competitiveness" saysKenneth Nilsson, sales and marketing responsible for Flextronics in Sweden.



"Flextronics Special Business Solutions (SBS) business unit is, with their experience, capacity and capability the perfect partner for us" says Anders Ericsson, CEO of Avitec. “SBS combined with the ability to Design-Build-Ship is unique and truly competitive. This concept serves Avitec's purposes perfect!"



Avitec is a manufacturer of Radio repeaters for coverage in mobile telephony networks. Avitec has more than 20 years of experience of providing special coverage solutions. “Through partnerships with companies such as Flextronics, Avitec can easily scale up production and continue its expansion", comments Anders Ericsson.