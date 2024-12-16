Liquid AI raises $250 million in early-stage funding

Generative AI startup Liquid AI has secured a USD 250 million early-stage funding round led by its strategic partner, chipmaker AMD.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup develops Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs), which are reportedly smaller and more efficient AI models for enterprise use, compared to traditional cloud-based offerings from companies like OpenAI, AWS and Google Cloud, according to a Reuters report.

“This funding will help us accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs), our lightweight, general-purpose AI models that unlock private, efficient, and reliable enterprise-grade AI for all,” Liquid AI said in a media release.

“Liquid AI’s unique approach to developing efficient AI models will push the boundaries of AI, making it far more accessible,” said Mathew Hein, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Corporate Development at AMD. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Liquid AI to train and deploy their AI models on AMD Instinct GPUs and support their growth through this latest funding round.”

According to a report in Wired in October, inside a regular neural network, the properties of each simulated neuron are defined by a static value or “weight” that affects its firing. But within a liquid neural network, the behavior of each neuron “is governed by an equation that predicts its behavior over time, and the network solves a cascade of linked equations as the network functions.”

Liquid AI aims to develop tailored liquid neural networks for applications like e-commerce, consumer electronics and biotech, TechCrunch reports. As part of AMD’s investment, Liquid AI says it’ll work with the chipmaker to optimize its models for AMD’s GPUs, CPUs and AI accelerators, the TechCrunch report says.