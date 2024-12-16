Italian PCB manufacturer Cistelaier achieves ESA qualification

This means that Cistelaier is now qualified to produce sequential rigid polyimide PCBs according to PID_v05 and rigid-flex polyimide PCBs according to PID_v05, meeting ESA standards.

Cistelaier – part of the Finmasi Group PCB Division alongside French and German manufacturers Techci Rone-Alpes and EPN Electroprint – is now the first and, so far, the only Italian PCB manufacturer to achieve ESA qualification according to the ECSS-Q-ST-70-60C standard.

“Cistelaier S.p.A. will support the European Space Community through its capabilities and capacity to in order to offer a wider product range and improved service” says Cistelaier President and CEO, Marcello Masi, in a press release, and adds that “the company have been putting a lot of effort and resources to complete this important first qualification project and other efforts and resources will be delivered, allocated and spent in order to improve the quality of our offer, confirming interest and willingness to grow in general and in the Space sector in specific.”

The company emphasises that this first ESA qualification is just the beginning of a broader growth plan. This plan includes expanding the already qualified PID and obtaining qualification for HDI PCBs.

