Tritech and Daintree Sign Collaboration Agreement

Tritech Technology AB (Tritech) and Daintree Networks, Inc (Daintree) have today confirmed their cooperation with the signing of an agreement to collaborate in the area of wireless sensor and control networking.

The collaboration is centered on enhancing the breadth of Tritech's solutions, while at the same time expanding Daintree's market presence in Europe. Tritech will benefit from access to Daintree's solutions in a number of ways, including the ability to conduct highly effective customer proof of concept and marketing demonstrations for wireless sensor and control networking. In addition, Tritech's leadership as a complete solutions provider will be enhanced through the inclusion of Daintree's products as part of the portfolio. Tritech is able to deliver total solutions where Daintree's analysis tools are one of many components.



As WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network) technology grows to enable large scale networks

with hundreds or even thousands of nodes, it is necessary to have the ability to maintain and

analyze the underlying communication protocol. Daintree's Sensor Network Analyzer enables

this to be accomplished with minimal effort.



Tritech uses and recommends Daintree's Sensor Network Analyzer. “Through the use of Daintree's analysis solutions, Tritech is able to quickly communicate with customers during proof of concept and actual solutions development" said Mattias Wide, Regional Manager, Tritech.



Tritech's extensive and ongoing experience helps Daintree to continuously improve Daintree's

analysis solutions. “Tritech's extensive development and field experience with ZigBee and 802.15.4 makes them a world leader in their field, and one Daintree is proud to collaborate with" said Bill Wood, President, Daintree Networks.