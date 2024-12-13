Gotion plans to set up battery plants in Slovakia, Morocco

Chinese battery maker Gotion has announced a USD 2.6 billion plan to build battery factories in Slovakia and Morocco.

The total investment in the Slovakian project is expected to be around 1.3 billion euros, with an annual capacity of 20 GWh of lithium batteries.

The Slovakian plant will be built by Gotion InoBat Batteries (GIB) EnergyX Slovakia, which is 80% owned by Gotion, and the other 20% by local battery company InoBat Auto, according to a report by CnEVPost.

Gotion acquired a 25% stake in InoBat in 2023.

The facility in Surany, Slovakia, will be built in phases and is expected to be completed within three years.

In June, the Slovak government approved 214 million euros in state aid to GIB, of which 150 million euros was in subsidies and 64 million euros in tax breaks, the CnEVPost report said.

The total planned investment in the Moroccan battery plant is around 1.28 billion euros, with an annual capacity of 20 GWh.

The facility in Rabat will be constructed by Gotion Power Morocco, in which Gotion holds a 100% stake.

The Moroccan government signed a plant investment agreement with Gotion in June. On November 13, Gotion signed an agreement with Morocco’s CDG Group, which plans to invest 300 million euros in the first phase of the project.

