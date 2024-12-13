Quobly and STMicroelectronics established cooperation

Collaboration will leverage ST’s 28nm FD-SOI commercial semiconductor volume manufacturing processes to pave the way towards cost-competitive, large-scale quantum computing solutions, highlighted in the press release.

According to the information, envision the first generation of commercial products to be available by 2027, targeting applicative markets including materials development and systems modeling.

The cooperation will bring together the achievements of a start-up and a European giant. By leveraging STMicroelectronics’ advanced FD-SOI semiconductor process technologies, this collaboration is set to make large-scale quantum computing feasible and cost-effective.

Quobly pointed that aims to break the 1-million-qubit barrier by 2031, targeting applications ranging from pharmaceuticals, finance, materials science and complex systems modeling, including climate and fluid dynamics simulations.

“This collaboration is unparalleled in the quantum computing landscape. Working closely with STMicroelectronics will fast-track the industrialization of our quantum processor technology by several years. We are thrilled to leverage ST’s semiconductor manufacturing expertise, which will speed up the development of a fully fault-tolerant quantum computer. We aim at breaking the 1-million-Qubit barrier by 2031, with applications ranging from pharmaceuticals, finance, materials science and complex systems modeling, including climate and fluid dynamics simulations" – Maud Vinet, CEO of Quobly, said in the press release.

Both companies aim to achieve a breakthrough in quantum computing by utilizing their common expertise in FD-SOI, driving down R&D costs, and addressing the market’s demand for scalable, affordable quantum computing processors.