GPV wraps up extensive overhaul of electronics factory in Thailand

The refurbished factory building was handed over to Bjorn Fiskers and his team in May 2024 after relocating mechanics production to a newly constructed building nearby.

“I am very proud of my team here in Thailand. They have worked hard to ensure a smooth translation of equipment, products, and people. Next step for us is to work with 5S activities to ensure optimal efficiency within the newly structured production and support areas,” says Bjorn Fiskers, MD at GPV Electronics TH and GPV Mechanics TH, in a press release.

Upgrades across the board

The "re-layout of activities" involved a comprehensive reshuffling of equipment and machinery. This includes everything from SMT, Through-Hole Technology (THT), coating, testing, and box-build assembly and storage systems like Kardex. The facility now features an SMT overpressure room with an independent control system.

"The refurbishment is a significant milestone in further strengthening our operational footprint in Southeast Asia. It has been a huge layout exercise, where almost no area has been un-touched, and I am impressed about the execution without significant impacts to our current deliveries," says Martin Kjærbo, COO at GPV.

In line with GPV’s environmental goals, solar panels were installed on the factory’s roof in July 2024. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2028, compared to 2020 levels.

Strengthening global operations

The Thai facility’s upgrade is one piece of GPV’s broader strategy to expand. Last year, the company launched a new electronics factory in Sri Lanka and is preparing another facility in Piestany, Slovakia, for production. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to expand operations at its electronics factory in Mexico.