Lacroix in talks to sell City-Mobility segment to SWARCO

The discussions follow Lacroix's decision to sell the segment as part of a broader reorganisation.

The proposed divestment includes Lacroix's Traffic and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) business units, which generated EUR 27.3 million in revenue in 2023 — accounting for 3.6% of Lacroix's total. The segment employs 122 staff members across sites in France (Carros, Ploufragan, and Cesson) and Madrid, Spain.

A strategic refocus on environmental impact



The sale aligns with the French company's strategy to focus on its high-potential segments; namely Electronics and Environment. Lacroix recently integrated its Smart Lighting segment into the Environment division, further cementing its focus on sustainability.

The acquisition offers opportunities for SWARCO, a mobility solutions company based in Wattens, Austria. Known for its expertise in traffic management and road marking systems, SWARCO aims to enhance its European presence through this deal, particularly in France and Spain, where its footprint has been limited.

The parties aim to finalise the transaction by Q1 2025, pending consultation with employee representatives.