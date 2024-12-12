Hanza acquires Finnish manufacturer Leden

The acquisition strengthens Hanza's manufacturing cluster and is described as an important step in the company's 2025 strategy.

Leden Group is a contract manufacturer in sheet metal, machining and complex assembly with four production sites in Finland and one in Estonia. The business also includes the import, processing and selling of sheet metal and the manufacturing of its own steel profiles. The company has a strong market position with a diversified customer base from industries such as power management, medical technology, IT infrastructure and industrial automation.

With this acquisition, Hanza is expanding its offering in Finland in particular, but also in the Baltics. Among other things, this means increased capacity and expertise in advanced mechanics manufacturing.

"The acquisition of Leden is an important step in achieving our goals under our strategy, Hanza 2025", says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza, in a press release. "With Ledens strong market position and technological expertise, we are significantly strengthening our offer."