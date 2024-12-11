Scanfil adjusts 2024 outlook amid market challenges

Despite expectations for a strong Q4 performance, these challenges have prompted the company to lower its turnover and operating profit projections for the year.

Scanfil now anticipates a turnover of EUR 770–780 million and an adjusted operating profit of EUR 53–54 million for 2024. This marks a downward adjustment from its previous forecast, issued in June, which estimated turnover at EUR 780–840 million and adjusted operating profit at EUR 54–61 million.