Foxconn posts record sales

Foxconn Electronics has reported a record after-tax profit of US$453 million for the third quarter in 2006.

After-tax profits rose 38.3% during the third quarter, the company said. After cost-down measures, the Foxconn's profit margin rose to 4.7% for the first three quarters, compared with 4.1% in 2005, while the gross margin declined to 5.5% from 5.8% for the same period.